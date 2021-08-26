ZF works with Locomation on autonomous truck tech

ZF and Locomation will collaborate on autonomous trucking technology, the companies announced today.

As part of the arrangement, ZF will supply Locomation with Level 4 Redundant ReAX steering units and work with the company to test the systems in real-world conditions.

“We’re excited to work with ZF, which brings its expertise from the automotive sector to commercial vehicles, and it’s a great opportunity to drive the safest deployment of Locomation’s autonomous trucking product portfolio,” said Dr. Çetin Meriçli, Locomation’s co-founder and CEO. “Safety is the bedrock of every phase in our deployment of autonomous truck technology services.”

Locomation is developing autonomous trucking technologies and plans to deploy its Autonomous Relay Convoy system in late 2022. It is working with fleet Wilson Logistics and claims to have 2,120 customer orders.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Locomation on its phased approach to developing autonomous trucking technology,” said Julien Plenchette, vice-president, Americas, Commercial Vehicle Division, ZF Group. “Locomation’s unique and practical approach with initial human-guidance offers an opportunity to get to market earlier, which provides ZF with real-world data in order to enhance our technology.”