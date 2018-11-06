14.1% grounded in Brake Safety Week

GREENBELT, Md. – Inspectors in Canada and the U.S. grounded 14.1% of vehicles for brake-related defects from Sept. 16-22, recognized as Brake Safety Week.

There were 35,080 commercial vehicle inspections overall, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) reports.

Brakes remain a top source of out-of-service violations during other blitzes like June’s 72-hour Roadcheck event as well.

The 2.38 million inspections conducted for this fiscal year, as of Sept. 28, yielded 1,045,335 brake-related violations – accounting for seven of the Top 20 vehicle violations overall.

Brake Safety Week data also captured antilock braking systems (ABS) violations, indicating how well ABS is maintained. ABS violations were counted when the malfunction lamp didn’t illuminate or stayed on, indicating an issue of some kind.

Among the ABS numbers: