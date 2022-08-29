6 tips to fight road rage

Professional drivers spend much more time on the road than the general public. As a result, they are more likely to be confronted with aggressive situations involving other drivers. Here are six tips for avoiding or managing road rage.

1. Be zen-like

Managing road rage starts with a calm and relaxed attitude. Give yourself as much time as possible to make your trip and remember that you’re going to get there anyway. You might as well make the trip enjoyable. Be resilient and don’t overreact to other drivers’ mistakes.

2. Let it go

“If someone makes an inappropriate gesture, cuts you off, or tries to pull you into some kind of errand, don’t react,” Carfax recommends. “If necessary, slow down or change your route to avoid the other driver’s anger. You have no control over their behavior. However, you can manage your reaction.

3. Stay calm

If you notice another driver starting to show signs of aggression, leave space between your vehicles and avoid eye contact. Don’t engage in an exchange of signs or profanity. Remain indifferent to the other driver.

4. Be courteous

Lead by example and show courtesy and politeness on the road. “Let your intentions be known. Use turn signals, don’t follow too closely behind the vehicle in front of you, don’t hang around too much in the passing lane, don’t hog the lane, and drive at a steady speed,” suggests Carfax.

5. Sleep and eat well

A driver who has not had enough sleep will be more irritable and will get carried away more easily. Hunger also has a negative effect on mood. Good rest and good nutrition help you stay calm in the face of irritating situations on the road.

6. Report aggressive drivers to police

If there is a conflict and aggressiveness is demonstrated, contact 9-1-1, advises the Service de police de la Ville de Montreal. Be sure to lock your doors and close your windows. Never get out of your vehicle to try to calm the person who is angry with you. Just wait for the police to arrive. Watch the suspect carefully and note the vehicle’s licence plate number. This will greatly assist the police if the suspect leaves the scene before they arrive.