A look back at the PMTC annual conference

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada’s annual conference concluded in Niagara Falls, Ont., on Friday. Here’s look back at some of the events.

Tom Moore, senior vice-president at the U.S. National Private Truck Council, announces the results of the 2019 PMTC benchmark survey.

Tim Dreyer, the winner of the 2019 Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award, with Austin’s sister Lynn and father Glenn.

Dr. Melissa Snider-Adler of DriverCheck gives a presentation on how to deal with recreational cannabis in the workplace.

Highway heroes: David Judge of Praxair Canada and Allan Huffman of John Deere Fleet were added to the PMTC Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers.

Delegates listen to a panel discussion on data analytics and fleet safety programs.

Lawyer Heather Devine of Isaacs and Co. delivers a speech on the top legal issues facing the trucking industry.

PMTC president Mike Millian with officials of Transport Canada.

Panelists at a seminar on truck technology adoption.

Plaques honoring winners of the 3M Vehicle Graphics Awards