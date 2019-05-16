Accuride names new president and CEO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Accuride today announced that it has appointed Robin Kendrick to serve as its president and CEO.

Kendrick joined the Accuride Board of Directors in March 2018 as an independent director and will continue to serve as a member of the board as part of his new role.

Prior to joining Accuride, Kendrick was president and general manager of BorgWarner’s Turbo Systems business and prior to that as president and general manager of BorgWarner’s Transmission Systems business. Before joining BorgWarner in 2011, Kendrick was president and CEO of RGF-AG, a spin-off of Acument Global Technologies.

“It is an exciting time to be a part of the Accuride story as we continue to grow the company into a global leader in wheel and wheel-end solutions to better serve the needs of our diverse customer base,” he said. “I have been privileged to work with the Accuride team for the past year as a member of the Board of Directors and look forward to working more closely with this talented team in the coming years.”

Jason Luo has served as a member of the Accuride Board of Directors since August 2018 and as interim president and CEO since January 2019. Luo will continue in that capacity until the transition to Kendrick is complete. After that, Luo will be the chairman of the Board of Directors.

“Robin has brought extensive global experience and leadership to the board since he joined,” Luo said. “We are thrilled that he will now serve as Accuride’s CEO and I am excited to continue to support him as he leads the talented Accuride team to execute on our long-term vision for the company. I would also like to thank Tom Murphy for his time as Chairman and I look forward to continuing to work with Tom and the rest of the Accuride and Crestview teams.”