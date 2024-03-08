ACT Expo announces speaker lineup, including Tesla
Tesla has confirmed its Tesla Semi expert’s presence at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Nev.
“Their presence at ACT Expo speaks volumes about the amplified scale of this event, now in its 13th year,” said GNA, a TRC Company, the producers of ACT Expo, in a release.
The event will be held on May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
It gathers advanced clean commercial vehicles and industry experts, where industry leaders make significant announcements, and fleets set strategy for the transition to ZEVs.
This year, the speaker roster includes more than 200 leaders from top manufacturers, suppliers, infrastructure providers, and clean fuel companies.
Keynote speeches
Robert Sanchez, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryder System, will deliver a keynote speech, providing attendees with a fleet owner’s perspective on the total cost of transportation of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty commercial diesel trucks versus electric vehicles (EVs).
Other keynote speakers include:
- Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks and executive vice-president of Volvo Group
- Shelley Simpson, president, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
- Adam Wright, chief executive officer, Pilot Travel Centers LLC
“It is an exceptionally dynamic and exciting moment in time, with such an extraordinary array of advanced technologies and clean fuels available in the marketplace,” said Erik Neandross, president of GNA, in a release.
“We are incredibly excited to hear from such an amazing collection of top thought leaders, visionaries and those making the investment decisions that are driving the industry forward.”
Speaker line-up
Some of the confirmed ACT Expo 2024 speakers include:
- Art Vallely, President, Penske Truck Leasing
- John O’Leary, President and Chief Executive Officer, Daimler Truck North America
- Peter Voorhoeve, President, Volvo Trucks North America
- Jason Skoog, General Manager, Peterbilt Motors Company & Vice President, PACCAR Inc.
- Jonathan Randall, President, Mack Trucks North America
- Mathias Carlbaum, Chief Executive Officer and President, Navistar
- Dan Priestley, Senior Manager, Semi, Tesla
- Dr. Selda Gunsel, President, Shell Global Solutions US, Global Vice President of Lubricants, Mobility and Fuels Technology, Shell
- Pedro J. Pizarro, President and Chief Executive Officer, Edison International
- Andy Walz, President, Americas Products, Chevron
- Emil Youssefzadeh, Chief Technology Officer, Chairman of the Board, and Co-Founder, WattEV
- Chelle Izzi, Vice President, Energy Transformation, Walmart
- Nina Sadighi, Senior Technical Program Manager, Amazon
- Jim Gillis, Pacific Region President, IMC Companies
- Jeremy Butzlaff, President, MTRWestern
- Amanda DeVoe, Fleet Strategy and Transformation Director, PepsiCo
- Keith Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, TITAN Freight Systems Inc
- Elisabeth Fauvelle Munck af Rosenschöld, Global Sustainability Manager, Ikea
- Ken Marko, Fleet Sustainability Senior Manager, US Foods
- Kevin Matthews, Head of Electrification, First Student
- Kara Fulcher, Director of Sustainability, North America, Michelin
- Illina Frankiv, Head of Sustainability, Uber Freight
- Salvador Llamas, Chief Operating Officer, Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District
