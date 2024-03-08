ACT Expo announces speaker lineup, including Tesla 

Tesla has confirmed its Tesla Semi expert’s presence at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Las Vegas, Nev.

“Their presence at ACT Expo speaks volumes about the amplified scale of this event, now in its 13th year,” said GNA, a TRC Company, the producers of ACT Expo, in a release.

The event will be held on May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

(Photo: ACT Expo)

It gathers advanced clean commercial vehicles and industry experts, where industry leaders make significant announcements, and fleets set strategy for the transition to ZEVs.

This year, the speaker roster includes more than 200 leaders from top manufacturers, suppliers, infrastructure providers, and clean fuel companies.

Keynote speeches

Robert Sanchez, chairman and chief executive officer of Ryder System, will deliver a keynote speech, providing attendees with a fleet owner’s perspective on the total cost of transportation of light-, medium-, and heavy-duty commercial diesel trucks versus electric vehicles (EVs).

Other keynote speakers include:

Roger Alm, president of Volvo Trucks and executive vice-president of Volvo Group

Shelley Simpson, president, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.

Adam Wright, chief executive officer, Pilot Travel Centers LLC

“It is an exceptionally dynamic and exciting moment in time, with such an extraordinary array of advanced technologies and clean fuels available in the marketplace,” said Erik Neandross, president of GNA, in a release.

“We are incredibly excited to hear from such an amazing collection of top thought leaders, visionaries and those making the investment decisions that are driving the industry forward.”

Speaker line-up

Some of the confirmed ACT Expo 2024 speakers include: