AIT Worldwide Logistics acquires Unitrans

ITASCA, Ill. – Supply chain solutions provider AIT Worldwide Logistics has announced the acquisition of Unitrans International Corp., a freight forwarder with expertise in specialized services.

The acquisition is the company’s largest to date, and follows last year’s deals to acquire food logistics forwarder WorldFresh Express and U.K.-based ConneXion World Cargo.

“I’m excited to continue the implementation of AIT’s growth strategy with our investment in this acquisition,” said Vaughn Moore, AIT president and CEO.

Unitrans’ experience with specialized international logistics services will strengthen AIT’s solutions, he said.

Financial terms have not been released.

