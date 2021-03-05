Alberta spring thaw weight restriction dates announced

Alberta’s seasonal road bans are taking effect at 1 p.m. on March 8, as conditions begin to thaw.

Alberta Transportation has listed all the affected highways by clicking here, and will also offer details over the phone at 1-855-762-3226 (ROA-DBAN).

Details about road bans on local routes in counties and municipal districts are available through their individual offices.

Spring weight restrictions for heavy haul and Period 1 weights for service rigs are effective at 12:01 am on March 8 on roads south of and including Township 44.

Winter season weights for heavy haul and Period 4 weights for service rigs remain in effect on roads north of the thaw line.

The frost/thaw contour map is available online through this link.