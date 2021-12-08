All federally regulated truck drivers to face vaccine mandates in 2022

Federally regulated workers including truck drivers will all face a Covid-19 vaccination mandate in early 2022, under changes being proposed by the federal government.

Up to this point, the on-road sector has been excluded from such mandates that were applied to the air, rail and marine sectors.

(Illustration: istock)

The change comes as Canada prepares a mandate that will require border-crossing truck drivers to prove they’re vaccinated against Covid-19 by Jan. 15. U.S. regulators have announced plans for a similar mandate, widely reported to take effect Jan. 22.

Groups such as the Canadian Trucking Alliance and Private Motor Truck Council of Canada have suggested the timing of the mandates could present new challenges for already-stretched supply chains. The American Trucking Associations is fighting the U.S. rules.

The Canadian government says it will continue to consult with representatives of groups including small- and mid-sized employers to finalize the latest rules, and that it will develop resources to help implement the Covid-19 vaccination requirements with workplace health and safety committees or representatives.

“Many employers in these and other industries have already made vaccination mandatory for their employees. By doing so, employers and employees are helping to limit the spread of Covid-19 in their workplaces and their communities,” the government said in a related release.

“Vaccinations are one of the strongest tools we have in the fight against Covid-19 and in keeping Canadians safe and healthy. Through these requirements we help add an extra layer of protection in federally regulated workplaces,” said Health Minister Jena-Yves Duclos.

“It will help us finish the fight against COVID-19 and help us sustain a strong and stable economic recovery,” added Labor Minister Seamus O’Regan.