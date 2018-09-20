Allison reveals new 9-speed transmission

HANNOVER, Germany – Allison Transmission unveiled its newest medium-duty 9-speed fully automatic transmission at the IAA Commericial Vehicles show in Hannover, Germany.

The reveal marked the product’s global launch.

The new transmission was designed for operations including distribution, pickup and delivery, as well as construction applications.

“The new 9-speed transmission was built on proven reliability and durability of our 2000 series 6-speed transmission which has accumulated more than 100 billion miles in commercial operation,” said Randy Kirk, senior vice-president of product engineering and product teams. “It delivers significant fuel savings without compromising the productivity of Allison automatic technology. Customers can look forward to a better cost of ownership experience as this product is designed to address and meet the needs of a wide variety of applications including, rental, lease, construction, and shuttle.”

The new 9-speed also features an optional integral stop-start system, optimized gear ratios, and Allison’s Fuel Sense controls.

“These same features will also help vehicle manufacturers meet strict emissions regulations,” Kirk added. “It also features Allison continuous power technology, proving smoother, full-power shifting, superior acceleration and startablity, unmatched by any other transmission.”