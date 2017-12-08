Allison Transmission hires new managing director of global marketing

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Allison Transmission today announced the promotion of Otto Szalavari to managing director of global marketing.

“During his short period of time with Allison, Otto has more than proven his ability to tackle challenges and generate results,” said John Coll, senior vice-president for global marketing, sales and service. “I look forward to watching him lead our marketing team and further expand the Allison brand across the world.”

Szalavari’s primary areas of responsibility will include market insights and voice of customer, global marketing brand management and communications, developing differentiated value propositions, developing and deploying key sales tools, and assessing markets and segments for new product development.

“I truly appreciate and embrace this opportunity to contribute toward Allison’s continued success,” said Szalavari. “To have this responsibility with a market leader like Allison is a privilege, and I’m excited about the marketing team’s role in supporting global growth initiatives.”

Szalavari joined Allison in February as director global marketing information and product strategy, with a focus on international and domestic business activities and commercial sales agreements. In that role, he has led global market intelligence activities including the understanding of market size, market trends and competitive positioning.