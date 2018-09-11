Andy Transport launches Tristan Fleet Management

MONTREAL, Que. — Andy Transport today announced the official launch of its newest business venture: Tristan Fleet Management.

The new company operates several heavy truck and trailer maintenance centers and provides personalized fleet management services, such as preventive maintenance, equipment inspection, as well as general mechanic and collision repairs.

“Tristan Fleet Management is a natural expansion of the maintenance and repair services that have historically been provided to Andy Transport and independent owner operators,” said Andreea Crisan, COO and EVP. “The growth of Andy Transport’s fleet resulted in a strategic physical network of maintenance and repair centers. The expertise and dedication of its skilled workforce is now offered to third parties.”

Tristan’s customer base is composed of small- and medium-sized fleets. Nearly 200 clients have entrusted Tristan with the planning of their fleet’s PM and repairs, and benefit from Tristan’s 24/7 road assistance, towing, and road service needs all over North America.

“When operating a fleet, managing a shop and an in-house maintenance program can become an overwhelming burden and an expensive cost-center” adds Ilie Crisan, president. “We want to help fleet owners focus on their core business, while we propose a personalized fleet management solution which includes opening a new shop to cater to their needs in a strategic location, operating their existing shops, and giving them access to our network and services.”