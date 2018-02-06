Angela Splinter to open Women with Drive event

OTTAWA, Ont. – Trucking HR Canada announced today that its CEO, Angela Splinter, will be stating opening remarks at its fourth annual Women with Drive event scheduled for March 1 in Toronto.

Last year, Splinter was diagnosed with advanced stage cancer (Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma). She took a medical leave of absence shortly after her diagnosis.

On March 1, she will share both personal and professional insights – from her cancer journey to HR business issues of the day.

“We are thrilled that Angela is getting better, and able to join us,” said Mike McCarron, chairman of Trucking HR Canada’s Board of Directors. “The Women with Drive Leadership Summit has emerged as a go-to-event for anyone in the industry looking to learn more about the recruitment and retention of women. The topics covered come at a time when the competition for top talent is a priority business concern for many fleets.”

Splinter will open the event that features three dynamic panels, including male and female leaders from successful fleets across Canada sharing recruitment and retention approaches; top female trucking and logistics entrepreneurs; and, a panel of senior leaders from LinkedIn, Monster Canada and Workopolis sharing observations on how our industry is perceived and how we can better recruit top talent across multiple platforms.

The luncheon keynote features a conversation on workplace inclusion from Catalyst Canada, and the day wraps up with one of Canada’s leading viticulturalists, talking about her rise through what was once a very male dominated industry, before leading delegates through an exclusive wine tasting.

