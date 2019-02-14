Angela Splinter to host Isaac Instruments’ webinar on human resources

CHAMBLY, Que. — Isaac Instruments putting on a webinar called “Modernize your HR Approach” and its host will be a familiar face.

Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada will host the event slotted for the end of February.

Splinter will discuss the top HR trends shaping the industry and the tools and resources you need to attract, recruit and retain workers, now and in the future.

Topics addressed will include:

Workplace diversity and inclusion – Managing and embracing diversity as part of your overall business strategy.

The millennial discussion – Their perceptions of trucking and logistics, and identifying practical, thoughtful approaches to engage them.

The effects of automation – Understanding how automation in trucking and logistics will impact all jobs, including drivers and the HR function itself.

Compensation – The importance of having clearly defined compensation packages and looking beyond financial incentives to reward and recognize employees.

This live webinar is set to take place on February 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST.

To register for the webinar, click here.