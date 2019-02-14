Angela Splinter to host Isaac Instruments’ webinar on human resources

CHAMBLY, Que. — Isaac Instruments putting on a webinar called “Modernize your HR Approach” and its host will be a familiar face.
Angela Splinter, CEO of Trucking HR Canada will host the event slotted for the end of February.
Splinter will discuss the top HR trends shaping the industry and the tools and resources you need to attract, recruit and retain workers, now and in the future.
Topics addressed will include:
This live webinar is set to take place on February 28, 2019 at 12:00 PM EST.
