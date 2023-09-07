Aperia establishes new HQ in Silicon Valley

Aperia Technologies, the maker of Halo Tire Management systems, has established new headquarters in the heart of California’s famed Silicon Valley.

The location in Hayward, Calif., consolidates operations under one roof, and boasts eco-friendly design elements such as electric vehicle charging stations, energy-efficient skylights, and an overall greener operational footprint, the company says.

“The expansion marks a pivotal moment in Aperia’s journey,” said company CEO Josh Carter. “Our new headquarters represents Aperia’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of the transportation industry, while providing our talented team with a dynamic environment.”

“We are proud to stand at the forefront of innovation in tire management technologies,” Carter added. “Our new headquarters not only supports our growth but aligns perfectly with our core values of sustainability and progress. We look forward to the next phase of our journey, where we continue to elevate the safety and efficiency of commercial vehicles worldwide.”