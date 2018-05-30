APTA to host Tech & Talent networking event

DIEPPE, N.B. – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) has announced its Tech & Talent event, which will take place at the Wingate Dieppe Hotel & Convention Center on Thursday, June 7, 2018.

The event offers attendees the opportunity to learn about new and upcoming technologies available to the trucking industry as well as gain insights from industry experts on how to recruit top talent.

“It’s an exciting time for the trucking industry as emerging technologies present enormous opportunities”, said Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the APTA. “We are very excited about this event, which will deliver value to our members as we equip them with the knowledge and tools required to navigate and lead in a business environment that is constantly changing.”

Topics will include:

Semi-automated Trucks

Wireless Sensors, Networks, IoT (Internet of Things)

Smart Trailers; Unleashing the Power of Connected Data

Trucking and the Cyber Tornado – Why you need to care

Building a Resilient Economy through the use of Cyber Security Standards

Talent Recruitment – What HR should know; Shift in Essential Skills

The event will conclude with a traditional lobster dinner featuring stand up comedian Patrick Ledwell.

For full conference details, registration, and sponsorship visit www.apta.ca.