APTA to host Transportation Summit in NL next week

DIEPPE, N.B. – Close to 230 trucking industry leaders, representing companies from across the Atlantic provinces and Canada, will participate in the 2018 Transportation Summit taking place October 23-24, 2018 at the St. John’s Convention Centre in Newfoundland.

Hosted by the Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA), the event promises to bring industry professionals together and offers attendees the opportunity to learn about and discuss trends that are shaping the road transportation sector.

Industry experts will provide insights on new technologies, talent recruitment, public policy, and deliver outlooks for both the industry and the economy.

“It’s an exciting time for the trucking industry,” said Jean-Marc Picard, executive director of the APTA. “Adoption of emerging technologies together with the search for and integration of new talent provides enormous opportunities for the industry.”

For full conference details, registration, and sponsorship visit www.apta.ca