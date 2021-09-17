APTA urges N.B. to slash isolation period

The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association (APTA) says New Brunswick’s latest Covid-19 restrictions for travelers will affect the trucking industry.

APTA’s executive director Jean-Marc Picard is asking the province to reduce the isolation for truckers to just the days they are off, instead of the mandated 14 days.

Travelers entering New Brunswick after Sept. 21 must register their travel through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program. (Photo: iStock)

Anyone entering New Brunswick after Sept. 21 must register their travel through the New Brunswick Travel Registration Program.

The government website says when registering, travellers must upload proof of vaccination. People who are not fully vaccinated must isolate for 14 days. They can stop isolating if they receive a negative COVID-19 test after day 10.

“As we are in the fourth wave of the pandemic, it is imperative that we do what is needed to protect our residents while living with the reality that the virus is still with us,” said Premier Blaine Higgs in a news release.

Picard said all drivers will have to register online. “Those who are vaccinated will have to do it just once; for the non-vaccinated, it will be for every trip.”

He said some companies will be affected as some drivers may refuse to travel. “I am not sure why they are focusing just on travelers, they should focus on all non-vaccinated citizens,” Picard said.

Any individual or business that fails to follow the new regulations may be subject to fines ranging between $172.50 and $772.50, the news release said.