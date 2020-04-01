Armour’s Susie De Ridder is Female Driver of the Year

PLOVER, Wis. – Susie De Ridder, a company driver with Armour Transportation Systems in New Brunswick, has been named the winner of the first annual Female Driver of the Year award.

The award was announced Wednesday at a virtual ceremony by its organizer, Women In Trucking Association (WIT), and sponsor, Walmart.

The other finalists were Carmen Anderson, a company driver at America’s Service Line, and Sarah Fiske, a company driver with FedEx Freight.

De Ridder has been driving for 40 years, and has about 4 million accident-free miles to her credit.

“I am always inspiring and encouraging the next generation to join the trucking industry,” she said.

“I promote this in my daily travels with Clare, WIT’s trucking doll. She is proudly displayed on my dash and is a great conversation starter to tell others about my awesome trucking career,” De Ridder added.

The award recognizes outstanding female professional drivers who lead the industry in safety standards while actively enhancing the public image of the trucking industry.

“Susie De Ridder has been a visible advocate for women in the trucking industry, and we are so proud to honor her with the first ever Female Driver of the Year award,” said Ellen Voie, president and CEO of WIT.

“Her safety standards and community involvement enhance a positive public image of the trucking industry.”

Click here to watch the virtual winner announcement.