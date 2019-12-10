ATA hails new trade deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A trade deal has been reached between the U.S., Mexico and Canada, which the American Trucking Associations (ATA) says will benefit the trucking industry.

The USMCA trade agreement will replace NAFTA after being ratified in Congress.

“Now with a clear path to USMCA’s ratification, this is an historic victory for truck drivers, motor carriers and the entire American economy,” said ATA president Chris Spear. “The vast majority of trade in North America moves on truck, with US$772 billion worth of goods crossing our borders with Mexico and Canada every year. USCMA will provide the certainty our industry needs while ensuring the United States remains competitive on the world stage.”

“Trade is a tremendous driver of revenue and creator of jobs in trucking, which is why passing USMCA has been so important to our industry,” added ATA chairman Randy Guillot, president of Triple G Express, in New Orleans, La. “Trade with our two closest neighbors supports nearly 90,000 Americans in trucking-related jobs and generates $12.62 billion in annual revenue for our industry. As USMCA deepens our economic ties, we expect these figures – like our economies – to continue to increase.”