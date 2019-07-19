ATA, NACV Show partner to deliver educational conference

TORONTO, Ont. – The North American Commercial Vehicle Show (NACV Show) is partnering with the American Trucking Associations (ATA) and its Transport Topics publication to host a half-day educational conference.

Scheduled for Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to noon, it will feature thought leaders and industry visionaries addressing a variety of topics.

ATA sessions during the day will include:

Strategies for preventing and managing cybersecurity disasters.

The Technology and Maintenance Council’s future truck committee, addressing future trucking technologies and business practices.

Leasing and financing strategies to maintain your fleet.

Transport Topics will host panel discussions on strategies for finding good used equipment, and making the case for active safety technology.

The ATA will also host benchmarking sessions on Oct. 31, covering lease and finance strategies to maintain your fleet – such as how to address cash flow issues by shifting short-term equipment rentals into longer-term leases — and a panel discussion about the operational costs of trucking.

“ATA has designed every session to educate conference attendees about transformative technologies, fleet equipment and maintenance strategies impacting today’s trucking industry,” said Carmen Diaz, show manager for the NACV Show.

“We are excited to announce this exciting new event, in partnership with NACV,” said Chris Spear, president and CEO of the American Trucking Associations. “This symposium is a great opportunity for attendees to take away actionable advice and information that can help both improve their fleet’s profitability as well as protect their operations from outside threats.”

To register, visit https://nacvshow.com/education/ata-symposium-at-nacv-show/.