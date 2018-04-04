ATA names director of safety policy

ARLINGTON, Va. – The American Trucking Associations (ATA) has named Dan Horvath, a former director of compliance and safety at TransForce Inc., as its new director of safety policy.

He’s also been an auditor with the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and spent several years in the operations and safety department at Pennsylvania-based Mlaker Transportation, a motor coach company.

“I’ve spent my professional career working in commercial vehicle and highway safety, so I’m excited to bring that experience to ATA to help this industry and our members improve upon trucking’s already impressive safety record,” Horvath said. “ATA has always been a strong voice for safety and I’m delighted that I now get to be a part of that.”

“Having Dan’s perspective as someone who has lived with these rules and created a safety culture in the field will be of vital importance to us,” added Bill Sullivan, executive vice-president for advocacy.