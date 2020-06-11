ATA seeks nominations for road captains

ARLINGTON, Va. — American Trucking Associations is seeking nominations for elite professional drivers to serve on the 2021-22 America’s Road Team.

Founded in 1986, America’s Road Team promotes the trucking industry by educating the general public, media and elected officials about the sector’s strong safety record and importance to the economy.

Every two years, a new group of captains is selected.

“For 34 years, the captains of America’s Road Team has represented the very best our industry has to offer,” said ATA president and CEO Chris Spear.

“These men and women typify the positive impact the trucking industry has on communities across the nation.”

ATA has urged members to nominate drivers who have impressive safety records.

Nominations are due by Aug. 17. Click here for details.