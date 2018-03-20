ATA truck tonnage index dips slightly in February

ARLINGTON, Va. — American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted (SA) for-hire truck tonnage index decreased by 2.6% in February after rising 1.6% in January.

In February, the index equaled 109.2 (2015=100), down from 112.1 in January.

ATA revised the January increase from the originally reported 2.0% to 1.6%.

Compared with February 2017, the SA index jumped 5.7%, which was below January’s 8.4% year-over-year gain, but still well above 2017’s annual increase. For all of 2017, the index increased 3.8% over 2016. Year-to-date, compared with the same two months in 2017, tonnage is up 7.1%.

“Despite a softer February than January, freight remains robust as exhibited in the year-over-year increase,” said ATA chief economist Bob Costello. “The drivers of truck freight – personal consumption, factory output and construction – are good, plus the inventory cycle is in favor of motor carriers, so I expect freight tonnage to grow at a decent pace in the months ahead.”