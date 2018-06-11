Atlantic Driving Championships set for June 16

DIEPPE, N.B. – The Atlantic Provinces Trucking Association will be hosting its Annual Atlantic Driving Championships at the Commercial Safety College in Masstown, N.S., on Saturday, June 16.

“Professional truck drivers move the goods that we depend on for comfortable and productive lives. They should be recognized for their skill and commitment to safety,” said APTA safety council chairman Jay London. “This competition puts drivers in the spotlight and brings attention to their daily excellence.”

This unique competition tests participants in three different areas:

· A written exam that tests the driver’s general knowledge of the trucking industry, safe driving procedures and the transportation of dangerous goods;

· A pre-trip inspection, which tests competitors on their knowledge of the equipment; and

· A skills/driving test in the 2 Axle, 4 Axle, 5 Axle & B-Train categories, which tests participants on their ability to maneuver the vehicle in simulations of every day driving conditions.

Throughout the day, volunteers will be collecting non perishable food items and cash donations for the Colchester Food Bank.

The competition will conclude with an Awards Banquet at the Holiday Inn – Truro where the top 3 winners from each class will be presented with an award along with the winners of the Rookie of the Year and Team Awards. The recommended dress code for the evening is business casual and plaid shirts in order to support Prostate Cancer’s “Wear Plaid for Dad” campaign designed to help raise awareness and vital research funds for prostate cancer.

For information, please contact the APTA office at (506) 855-2782.