Atlas Van Lines names new president and COO

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Atlas Van Lines announced today that Joe Stackhouse has been named president and COO of Atlas Van Lines.

Stackhouse joins Atlas following a lengthy career in telecommunications and energy management, most recently serving as the president and COO of American Utility Management (AUM) in Chicago.

In his new role, Stackhouse will lead the Atlas Van Lines household goods division, which includes transportation services, corporate marketing, revenue distribution, customer service, agency development, information technology and the Avail Move Management subsidiary.

“We searched extensively for the right person to lead the Atlas Van Lines household goods division and Joe quickly rose to the top of our list due to his experience assisting service oriented companies,” said Jack Griffin, vice chairman and CEO of Atlas World Group. “Joe’s energetic and impassioned attitude will serve him well in directing a wide variety of departments at Atlas.”

Within his career, Stackhouse has demonstrated expertise managing large-scale workforces and customers within organizations. As a senior vice-president at Comcast, he was responsible for the company’s largest contiguous market, which generated $2 billion in annual revenue, and led a workforce of 7,500 in serving over two million video, voice and data customers. Additionally, Stackhouse held overall responsibility for end to end customer experience of over five million residential and commercial voice, video and data customers generating over $6 billion in annual revenue as a senior vice-president at Charter Communications.

“I’ve spent my career serving customers and I feel confident that my experience will ensure my success as I support Atlas’ essential initiatives across departments,” said Stackhouse. “I look forward to working closely with agents to build on Atlas’ past successes and create a sustainable future through Atlas’ overall strategic plan, which will produce results for years to come.”

Stackhouse has served on a variety of boards including the Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, City Year Chicago and Denver Chamber of Commerce. He received his B.S. degree from Colorado State University.