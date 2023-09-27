ATRI begins research into challenges for female drivers

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is launching research into the challenges female truck drivers are facing, as well as examining the barriers to industry entry for women.

The topic was previously identified as one of the five research priorities for 2023, as previous ATRI research showed that only 8.1% of all American truck drivers are women. They also make up only 2.7% of over-the-road truckers.

The research will consist of nationwide surveys with veteran female truck drivers, newcomers to the industry, as well as former truckers. Other groups of women will be surveyed to identify issues and motivations for women considering a career in trucking.

Truck driving schools and motor carriers will also participate in surveys aimed at identifying issues unique to women as well as best practices to recruit and retain women truck drivers. Additional outreach will focus on women executives at motor carriers to understand issues and opportunities beyond truck driving, ATRI said in a press release.