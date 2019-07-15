Atwal promoted to EVP at TFI

MONTREAL, Que. – Kal Atwal will oversee TFI International’s final mile activities in the U.S., in an expanded role as executive vice-president. He remains president of TForce Final Mile Canada.

Atwal joined the fleet in 2016 as vice-president of finance for Final Mile Canada, and was named vice-president and general manager of TForce Final Mile Canada in 2017. He was named president of that operation in 2018, overseeing all of the division’s Canadian same-day activities.

He has served leadership roles at Progressive Waste Solutions and Day & Ross Transportation, a division of McCain Foods, and spent more than a decade at GE Capital.

“Kal has been an integral part of the ongoing TForce Final Mile Canada success story, and his promotion to EVP underscores our appreciation for all that he has accomplished since joining TFI just three years ago,” said Alain Bedard, chairman, president and CEO