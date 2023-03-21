B.C. bringing cell service to another 550 km of highway

“Can you hear me now?”

The answer to that question posed by commercials for Verizon should be a little more positive on B.C. highways, thanks to expanding cellular networks in the province.

The provincial government will invest $75 million to expand cellular service to another 550 km of highway by 2027, under the Connecting British Columbia program administered by Northern Development Initiative Trust.

The funds build on $15 million invested into expanding highway cellular coverage in 2020, to support 532 km of additional highway cellular coverage. Current work will address 252 km and two rest areas to offer continuous coverage along Highway 16 between Prince George and Prince Rupert, known as the Highway of Tears.

“An emergency on a remote highway is often critical in nature. Currently, without cellular service, victims of motor-vehicle incidents can be stranded for hours until someone happens upon them and can send for help,” Campbell River RCMP Sgt. Kimberly Rutherford said in a press release.

“Improving cellular service will be a game changer in how quickly people will be able to access the emergency response they need when they need it.”