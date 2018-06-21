B.C. ups its weight limit for super singles

VICTORIA, B.C. – The B.C. government has increased weight limits for single wide-base tires, approving a single-axle weight of 8,500kgs.

The government says the increase will help the trucking industry reduce fuel consumption, as well as lower greenhouse gas emissions. Permitting the higher weight limit also equates to less trips needed to transport freight.

B.C. now aligns with other provinces that have increased weight limits for new generation super singles, which the government said would eliminate any operating disadvantage for provincial carriers. The previous weight limit in B.C. was 7,700kgs.

Older single wide-base tires that are 445-454 millimeters in width will remain at the 7,700kg weight limit.

