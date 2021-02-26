Bayview names Dykeman as service director

Bayview Trucks and Equipment, a Kenworth dealership in Atlantic Canada, has named Tom Dykeman as director of service.

The 35-year transportation veteran has held roles from driving to dispatching.

Tom Dykeman

Dykeman will play a key role in bringing a new Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, location online, the dealership says. He’ll also work with service managers and the leadership team to apply Paccar standards across all Bayview locations.

Bayview Trucks and Equipment has been in business 49 years.

It has locations in Saint John, Fredericton, Moncton, Woodstock, Bathurst, Miramichi, New Glasgow, and Saint-Quentin.