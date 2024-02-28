Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems names Sroka as CEO

Piotr Sroka has been named chief executive officer (CEO) of Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems.

He took on the role on Feb.26, adding to his pre-existing responsibilities as chief operating officer (COO), which he’s held since July last year when he joined the company.

He maintains his position on the Bendix leadership committee and as the president and CEO of the company’s executive board.

Piotr Sroka (Photo: Bendix)

Sroka brings more than 20 years of international experience in the automotive industry to the company, Bendix said in a release.

Prior to Bendix, Sroka was responsible for the European commercial vehicle division at Knorr-Bremse in Munich, Germany. He was also serving as a senior executive leader for the global air supply and drivetrain business, industrial engineering and indirect purchasing unit for the commercial vehicle systems division, says the release.

His other roles include Wabco’s vice-president of integration management office in Poland, and, early in his career, roles in production and quality at Weldmet Industries in Roseville, Mich., and Delphi and Valvex in Poland.