Bendix to increase capacity, efficiency of Indiana facility

Over the next 18 months, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems will invest in enhancing its Huntington, Ind., operations by transforming the distribution center with automation technology and consolidating the engine vibration damper production into a larger space.

These changes are part of an initiative to improve efficiency, expand capacity, and facilitate future growth, the company says. Initially established as a 30-worker manufacturing and distribution center, the Huntington location now employs more than 500 people across multiple plants.

Transforming the Distribution Center

By mid-2025, Bendix plans to upgrade its distribution center by implementing an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), a warehouse control system (WCS), and automated conveyance to transition to a goods-to-person (GTP) system, enhancing productivity and delivery capacity.

The GTP system will automate the process of retrieving and delivering products to pick and pack stations, where they can be processed for shipment or used in production, which is aimed to improve safety, ergonomics, quality, and efficiency, and will significantly increase material flow, the company claims in a news release.

“Going to GTP will provide Bendix an advantage from a distribution technology standpoint,” said Randy Seaman, director, of Bendix North American distribution. “Moving toward GTP is an industry trend. We will automate and streamline the entire process of material picking and preparing shipments to the customer.”

Seaman adds that the upgrade includes a human-machine interface system to better meet customer packaging and shipping requirements. It will also free up about 90,000 sq.-ft. of space at the current location for potential future expansion.

New home for dampers

Bendix is also consolidating its engine vibration damper manufacturing and material storage into a single, larger space within its Huntington campus, aiming to increase efficiency and productivity. The consolidation is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

It comes as part of an initiative to optimize production footprint and meet growing demand. This follows the successful integration of damper production lines in Huntington since 2018 and the addition of a new production line in 2022.

Engine vibration dampers by Bendix are used to reduce torsional vibration in engine crankshafts, preventing shaft failure and reducing noise.

“Through this strategic initiative, we can make the most of our production footprint,” said Eric Meehan, interim managing director of operations in Huntington, in a release. “The project will enable us to centralize the operation in a larger space. It will increase our efficiency and productivity, bringing out the best in our employees and, most importantly, benefiting our customers.”