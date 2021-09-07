Best Fleets to Drive For contest nominations open

Professional truck drivers and independent contractors can nominate their company as Best Fleets to Drive For, Truckload Carriers Association (TC) and CarriersEdge announced Tuesday. Carriers can be nominated until October 31.

Since 2008, TCA and CarriersEdge have sought to identify and recognize the top tier carriers. The annual contest and survey evaluates and identifies employers who provide exceptional workplace environments within the trucking industry.

(Photo: Supplied)

By nominating a fleet, a professional truck driver is recognizing the things about the company’s culture that they like, such as outstanding compensation, safety practices, benefits, equipment, training, and more. If the company accepts the nomination and agrees to participate, the survey then digs deeper into its policies and practices, bringing to light the areas that are innovative and/or successful.

To be eligible, a fleet must operate 10 or more tractor-trailers in the U.S. or Canada. TCA membership is not required. Participants will answer questions about their current human resources practices, both electronically and through phone interviews with senior management and a random sampling of their drivers.

CarriersEdge CEO Jane Jazrawy said, “This program evolves every year to reflect changes in the industry, but this year, the changes have been a little more drastic than others with remote work becoming more common and carriers having to deal with intense weather events and cybersecurity issues on top of the challenges they’re used to. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen fleets go above and beyond to support their drivers, so it will be exciting to see more of those details this year.”

“I continue to be amazed by the Best Fleets to Drive For winners,” said TCA president John Lyboldt. “By setting such high standards for their own businesses, these carriers influence the entire industry to provide a better working environment for all employees. I look forward to seeing the innovative practices highlighted through this year’s competition.”

The top 20 finalists identified as Best Fleets to Drive For® will be announced at the end of January, 2022. From this pool, companies will then be divided into both “small” and “large” categories, and two overall winners will be recognized March 19-22, 2022, at the TCA Annual Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. Visit www.BestFleetsToDriveFor.com to learn more about the program and how to submit a nomination.