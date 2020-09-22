Biodiesel vehicles wrap and roll

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – American biodiesel users are sharing their success stories with wraps, decals or other vehicle branding efforts.

Newly branded vehicles highlighting biodiesel’s sustainability benefits are rolling along city streets and interstate highways from the nation’s capital, to Texas oil country, up the California coast and throughout the Midwest.

Biodiesel’s sustainability and emissions reduction benefits are on show. (Photo: NBB)

Eight users received matching funds for the campaign from the National Biodiesel Board (NBB).

“NBB’s annual Vehicle Branding Program is a great way to increase awareness of biodiesel’s benefits as these vehicles log thousands of miles throughout the country,” said Kaleb Little, NBB director of communications.

“This year’s winners are featuring NBB’s new tagline, ‘Better, Cleaner, Now’, which tells the biodiesel story simply.”

The users who received matching funds are Ag Energy Transport, D.C. Department of Public Works (DPW), City of Fort Wayne, Ind., G and D Integrated, City of Grand Forks, N.D., Renewable Biofuels, Valley Pacific Petroleum and Evergreen Grease Services.

Biodiesel is made from a diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats. It cuts carbon and other pollutant emissions substantially.

Biodiesel and renewable diesel are better, cleaner fuels that are available now for use in existing diesel engines without modification.

NBB is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel and renewable diesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers and fuel distributors. It is funded in part by the United Soybean Board and state soybean board checkoff programs.