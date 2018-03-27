Bison named grand prize winner of the Fleet Safety Awards for eighth year in a row

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – For the eighth consecutive year, Bison Transport has been named the grand prize winner in the Truckload Carriers Association’s (TCA) annual Fleet Safety Awards.

The awards honor trucking companies that display an unrivaled commitment to safety. Divisional winners were selected earlier and were divided into six categories based on miles driven. Division winners were then invited to compete for one of two grand prizes — one for carriers with total annual mileage less than 25 million miles and one for mileage more than 25 million miles. The grand prize winners were announced at the TCA’s annual awards dinner on March 27.

Bison once again took home the grand prize for the larger carrier category, bringing their total wins of the award to 11.

“On behalf of everyone at Bison Transport, I’d like to thank Great West Casualty for their continual support of these support,” said Garth Pitzel, director of safety and driver development at Bison who accepted the award. “Our culture of safety at Bison, is really a culture of caring, which puts the well being of our employees and contractors at the forefront of our business decisions. And we are fortunate to have all of our employees and contractors believing that and supporting that and delivering upon that on each mile they run.”

The grand prize winner in the small carrier category was Billerica, Mass.’s Boyle Transport.

Andy Boyle, co-president and COO accepted the award saying, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to represent our hard-working professional drivers and the dedicated staff members who support them. Continuous improvement can sometimes be uncomfortable so I’m proud of our people that they’re embraced that concept to achieve excellent safety performance.”