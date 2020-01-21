Blockade at Regina refinery leads to arrests

REGINA, Sask. – In the midst of the labor dispute at the Co-op Refinery in Regina, Sask., the president of the union representing striking workers has been arrested.

Along with six other Unifor members, president Jerry Dias was arrested Monday for his apparent role setting up a blockade that obstructed truck traffic from entering or exiting the facility.

The move violated a recent court order, which said picketers were only permitted to communicate with those coming and going from the refinery for a maximum of five minutes.

During a media conference, as reported by CBC News, Dias said the blockade was set up by members of other Unifor locals, and therefore did not break the court injunction.

The blockade was taken down Monday afternoon.