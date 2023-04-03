Blue Network – One of the Largest DEF Distribution Networks in Canada

Blue Network is your one-stop-shop for the sale, distribution, delivery of DEF, equipment, and support.

In addition to supplying high quality DEF, our national network of partners provide design, installation, maintenance, financing, equipment, and full system support.

DEF Supply Chain Challenges

Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) is a urea-based product used around the world. A disruption in its supply chain affects its production and distribution and can cause a constraining ripple effect impacting stakeholders and users in many ways. Over the last two years, urea markets have been significantly challenged.

The impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy, coupled with China’s decision to limit its international urea exports, have resulted in a slowdown of the global urea market supply. Moreover, the recent geopolitical and macroeconomic context resulting from the war in Ukraine that led to Russian sanctions, is also contributing to supply shortages, and impacting the cost of energy and natural gas supplies needed to convert ammonia into urea, and ultimately DEF.

Less available natural gas leads to higher acquisition costs and ultimately more expensive urea and DEF.

Blue Network… Always A Step Ahead

Given the unpredictability experienced over the last couple of years as markets emerge from the pandemic restrictions, we have doubled down efforts with our key partners to ensure material is suitably distributed throughout our vast network from coast-to-coast. Our knowledge and foresight have enabled us to meet the growing demand of our customers with high-quality product and service standards, while increasing delivery volume by 17% in the last year.[1]

This includes contingency plans and processes that can quickly move large volume of material when and where it is needed. We have progressively invested in additional storage and delivery assets while ensuring we have a dedicated team of Blue Network experts to assist you from order placement to delivery. Blue Network customers can leverage the purchasing power and breadth of coverage that comes with our extensive bulk DEF distribution program.

Coast-to-Coast Coverage

Our reliability and professionalism have allowed us to become one of the largest DEF distributors in Canada. With delivery points from coast-to-coast across the country, the Blue Network is already in your neighborhood – it’s no surprise that we have increased our delivery points by 5% in the last year[2], delivering over 650 million litres since the beginning of the Blue Network service.

We can provide the fluids and supplies you need faster and more cost effectively.

To learn more about Blue Network, our services and the current DEF landscape, download our full whitepaper .

In our free whitepaper, you will learn:

How we developed an optimized solution that became one of the country’s biggest DEF networks and keeps its supply flowing for our customers across Canada.

How we ensure we’re meeting ISO 22241 requirements and why you should care.

The contingency plans we put in place to prepare for any type of circumstance that may threaten materials or processes.

[1] Recochem Freight Data, May 2020 – October 2022

[2] Recochem Freight Data, May 2020 – October 2022