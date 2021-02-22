Border-crossing truck drivers told to use ArriveCAN app
Truck drivers crossing the Canada-U.S. border are now required to submit travel and contact information using the ArriveCAN app when entering Canada.
The requirement became effective at midnight as one of the latest procedures to help limit the spread of Covid-19.
Those who don’t have a smartphone and the app have the option of using a related web portal or oral declaration. Drivers will need an email address if using the web portal.
“The oral declaration is only being allowed to facilitate the movement of cross-border trade until a reasonable transition timeframe has elapsed, which is still to be determined,” the Canadian Trucking Alliance (CTA) says in a bulletin to members.
“While it is not mandatory for the information to be submitted in advance of crossing the border at this time, the use of ArriveCAN for travellers to submit their information in advance of the border is strongly recommended,” Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) adds.
Truck drivers will need to enter travel and contact information but are not required to complete the quarantine portion of the questionnaire.
“In conversations with CBSA, they have ensured us that operationally their directive remains the same, to help facilitate the industry towards compliance,” the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada says in its message to members.
“They are not looking to begin laying fines right out of the gate, but instead educate our drivers and our industry towards compliance. That being said, officers do have the capability of laying fines as of Monday, so although unlikely, it is possible.”
U.S.-based truck drivers will have to follow the same procedures when entering Canada. Unlike Canadian citizens, US Citizens can be denied entry for not complying with the act.
The app is available for free through www.canada.ca/ArriveCAN.
That’s insane, because your border crossing is actually already updated through ACE and ACI procedure ! My 2 cents !
it is not mandatory for carriers to submit driver information in ACI.
This no good many truck drivers do not have a smart cell phone are the trucking companies going to pay for the phone and charge the cost back to the shippers
Mandatory tracking? Seems an invasion of privacy. Where are about rights and freedoms? Origin and destination are all recorder on ACE and ACI. It would make more sense to check temperatures for fever. Bull shit I say.
truck driver
I don’t know how it limits the spread of Covid but I do know how it’s spreading Truedoosh’s Marxist/Communist government control.
All Canadian trucks needs to stop crossing the border. It the only way this craziness is going to stop .
Non symptom why I have to do now 14 month later
“US drivers must comply”…..ya…good luck with that. As stated by others, CBSA has all of this data in my ACI.
Stupid waste of time and money but hey that’s the liberal way of doing things, does anyone truly believe this will prevent the spread,omg typical Canadian,arriving to the party a year late. People busy making truck drivers lives miserable but then denied the use of a bathroom even when we bring or pickup your company’s products to keep our economy afloat,yeah your so not welcome, I havent hugged my daughter since the virus began, but were considered unsafe because of where we travel, I’m really not sure why truck drivers have bad attitudes
I find it strange that the trucking industry allows ALL truckers to come and go. They all do not haul goods that are essential services. Hauling recreational campers from Indiana to Canada. Thats not essential. Plus some of the highest rates of covid in those states. With the variants now in the virus and lack of safety protocol in the US. scary for haulers to bring the virus across the border to where they live.
I think it is a good idea
I don’t have a smart phone my phone is android
What! You think you are not tracked now. Look at that edl on the dash. Every 15 mind of our day is tracked 24/7.