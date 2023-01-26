Border-crossing trucks move $34.1 billion in November freight

Trucks moved US$34.1 billion in freight across the Canada-U.S. border in November 2022, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The top three truck ports included crossings between Ontario and Michigan at Detroit ($10.2 billion) and Port Huron ($5.5 billion), and the crossing at Buffalo, N.Y. ($5.3 billion). All figures are in U.S. dollars.

The top commodities moved by trucks included computers and parts ($5.5 billion), vehicles and parts ($4.5 billion), and electrical machinery ($2.3 billion).

When combined with those that crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, trucks moved $78.6 billion in transborder freight – up from $73.5 billion in November 2021. But the total was still down 5.7% when compared to October 2022.

The North American transborder freight moved by all transportation modes amounted to $125.8 billion overall, with $63.8 billion of that traveling between Canada and the U.S. That’s up 3.3% compared to November 2021.