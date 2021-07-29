Brampton truck driver takes wage protest to employer’s home

A truck driver who says he is still waiting for a paycheque took his protests to the Brampton, Ont. home of his former employer last weekend, backed by supporters in a group that identified itself as Naujawan Support Network (NSN).

Gagandeep Singh says he is owed $5,552.82 for 189 hours of work for Flowboy Haulage 1616738 Ontario Ltd.

A protest was held outside a transportation company owner’s home in Brampton last Saturday. (Photo: @dhunnasim/Twitter)

The accusations have not been proven in court. When contacted by Today’s Trucking for a comment, a man who identified himself as company owner Buta Singh hung up the phone.

Members of NSN say their group has been formed by international students and young workers in the Greater Toronto Area, to fight worker exploitation. A group spokesman who requested anonymity says they wrote Flowboy’s owner two weeks ago, complete with a demand that wages be paid by July 14, else he would be shamed publicly.

But such protests are illegal, says Deepinder Loomba, of Brampton-based Loomba Legal Services.

“They can protest against his company, they can’t protest against him,” Loomba says.

The group that organized the protest says further action will be taken if the wages are not paid. (Photo: @dhunnasim/Twitter)

The paralegal says the driver should seek legal advice instead of protesting.

“The protest is happening at an individual’s house, not against the company. The company address may be at that home. You cannot disturb that person’s family at their home.”

“The court will listen to both parties and make a decision,” Loomba said. “This is not India; they can be penalized for disturbing the peace. Have they taken permission for the demonstration?”

The driver says he was forced to use trucks that frequently broke down on the highway. When he complained about the condition of the vehicles, he says the owner ignored him. He adds that he was falsely blamed for delays and repairs when the trucks broke down.

The group says it is prepared to take further action in the coming weeks if the driver is not paid.