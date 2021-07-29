Brampton truck driver takes wage protest to employer’s home
A truck driver who says he is still waiting for a paycheque took his protests to the Brampton, Ont. home of his former employer last weekend, backed by supporters in a group that identified itself as Naujawan Support Network (NSN).
Gagandeep Singh says he is owed $5,552.82 for 189 hours of work for Flowboy Haulage 1616738 Ontario Ltd.
The accusations have not been proven in court. When contacted by Today’s Trucking for a comment, a man who identified himself as company owner Buta Singh hung up the phone.
Members of NSN say their group has been formed by international students and young workers in the Greater Toronto Area, to fight worker exploitation. A group spokesman who requested anonymity says they wrote Flowboy’s owner two weeks ago, complete with a demand that wages be paid by July 14, else he would be shamed publicly.
But such protests are illegal, says Deepinder Loomba, of Brampton-based Loomba Legal Services.
“They can protest against his company, they can’t protest against him,” Loomba says.
The paralegal says the driver should seek legal advice instead of protesting.
“The protest is happening at an individual’s house, not against the company. The company address may be at that home. You cannot disturb that person’s family at their home.”
“The court will listen to both parties and make a decision,” Loomba said. “This is not India; they can be penalized for disturbing the peace. Have they taken permission for the demonstration?”
The driver says he was forced to use trucks that frequently broke down on the highway. When he complained about the condition of the vehicles, he says the owner ignored him. He adds that he was falsely blamed for delays and repairs when the trucks broke down.
The group says it is prepared to take further action in the coming weeks if the driver is not paid.
This is nothing new in the east India and Pakistani community I’ve seen this more than once. They do it back home so they do it here too.
I do know because I know and help them with their truck to help keep our roads safe.
It is nothing for a truck driver of foreign descent to not get a pay for weeks and lots of stuff taken off of it.
But when I tell you ( media) or a politician you turn a blind eye. We are not short drivers we are short people that care.
Big companies don’t want to pay for what a driver is worth like TFI or many others the people in the office makes more money that the guy doing the work but the truck don’t work without a driver but automation works in an office to dispatch a driver.
CEOs think only about themselves not about the main components of their business, this is why most companies fail and bigger they are the bigger chance of failure.
But what I know I’m just an old time truck driver that’s been around the block a time or two.
He is 100% right to protest. In Ontario going to court costs a lot of money. Many truck drivers are in homeless shelters because of not getting proper care when sick or injured. In Ontario truck drivers are treated very badly and often cheated, mostly those new to Canada. We need minimum wage rates for all truck drivers in Ontario. I and many other truck drivers live in homeless shelters at the nonprofit expense.
As far as I know a student visa only allows for 20 hours work per week. None of these “students” even attend a school.
They are in violation of their visa, as is the employer and should have their visas revoked post haste!