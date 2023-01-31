Brampton trucker charged with 24 offences in less than 24 hours

A truck driver from Brampton, Ont. was charged with 24 offences after he was stopped thrice by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers in less than 24 hours on Highway 11.

The series of stops began on Jan. 28 at 10:47 a.m. when members of the OPP’s South Porcupine Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a commercial motor vehicle swerving all over the road. According to a news release, police located the truck on Highway 11 near Ramore, and the driver was charged with four Highway Traffic Act (HTA) offences.

(Photo: OPP)

On Jan. 29 at 12:32 a.m., the OPP conducted a traffic stop on the same truck and driver on Highway 11 near Val Cote. The driver was charged with four additional HTA offences.

Barely seven hours later, police received a traffic complaint about the same driver. On Jan. 29 at 7:39 a.m., the OPP stopped the vehicle on Highway 11 near Smooth Rock Falls.

The 45-year-old driver was charged with offences including careless driving, failing to maintain a daily log, being in possession of multiple daily logs, failing to enter a defect in the daily inspection report, and Hours of Service violations.

The owner of the truck from Edmonton, AB was charged with five offences including failure to surrender the inspection schedule and failure to enter defect in the daily inspection report. The truck was taken out of service in Cochrane.