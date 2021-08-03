Bridgestone acquires Azuga fleet management platform

Bridgestone Americas is purchasing Azuga Holdings and the company’s fleet management platform for US $391 million.

The deal, approved by the board of directors for each business, is expected to close late in the third quarter.

Azuga’s fleet management platform includes safety and management tools that Bridgestone says will complement its existing portfolio of cloud-based systems, offering real-time operation insights and data analytics.

The platform is also expected to accelerate the development of core tire products and artificial intelligence offerings.

Azuga was founded in 2012, and has a platform that leverages GPS tracking, video telematics, and driver monitoring. It counts more than 6,000 fleet customers in North America, Bridgestone says.

While Azuga will maintain its headquarters in California’s famed Silicon Valley, employees and facilities in the U.S. and India will officially become part of Bridgestone when the transaction is complete.