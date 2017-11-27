Bridgestone names new marketing director for Bandag

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas today announced today that LaTres Jarrett is its new director of marketing for Bandag.

In her new role, Jarrett will lea the strategic marketing efforts at Bandag to revitalize and grow the brand among customers and dealers.

“We are excited to welcome LaTres to the Bandag team,” said Eric Higgs, vice-president, marketing, commercial tire group, Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations. “LaTres brings more than 16 years of valuable experience in brand-building and customer strategies. She is a natural team leader and creative thinker who is well-suited to take Bandag marketing initiatives to the next level.”

Prior to joining Bandag, Jarrett managed marketing campaigns for leading brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Cap’n Crunch and Dole, among others. She also facilitated licensing partnerships on behalf of CSM Bakery Solutions with brands such as Hershey, Cinnabon, Oreo and Welch’s. Jarrett earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan and a Masters in Chemical Engineering from the University of Louisville.