Bridgestone North Carolina plant turns 50

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Bridgestone Americas has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Bandag retread manufacturing plant in Oxford, N.C.

Bandag is Bridgestone’s business unit dedicated to the research, development and manufacturing of premium retread tires.

The plant, which began manufacturing tread rubber and retreading materials in 1969, employs nearly 200 people.

“As we celebrate 50 years of manufacturing and production in Oxford, we are thankful for our devoted employees and their continued dedication to engineering products that are reliable, profitable and sustainable,” said Mark Highland, plant manager.

During its 50 years in operation, the plant has received several certifications for quality management and environmental responsibility including ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications.

It has also obtained the Carolina Star Certification, which recognizes employers who have implemented safety and health management systems to reduce injury rates, the company said.

Bridgestone Americas is a subsidiary of tire giant Bridgestone Corp., based in Tokyo, Japan.