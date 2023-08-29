Bridging Border Barriers returning to Mississauga

The Truckload Carriers Association’s Bridging Border Barriers conference is returning to Mississauga, Ont., Nov. 8 – and the agenda is set.

The day begins with a panel covering workforce development and human capital. Moderated by Left Lane Associates president Pete Stefanovich, it will draw insights from Linda Young, Bison Transport’s vice-president – human resources and people development; Heather Mewhinney, Kriska Transportation Group’s director – human resources; and Challenger Motor Freight chief people officer Geoff Topping.

Bob Costello — American Trucking Associations chief economist and senior vice-president – international trade policy and cross-border operations – follows that with an economic update.

Ontario Trucking Association president Stephen Laskowski will be among panelists featured at Bridging Border Barriers (File photo: Abdul Latheef)

Building on the economic theme, the morning also includes a panel on the current state of trucking insurance costs. Moderated by Rosedale Transport safety director Brian Topping, the session will feature Matthew Yeshin, managing director of Marsh Canada; Linda Desouza, vice-president auto and transportation at Zurich Canada; and claimspro account manager – programs Luis Costa.

Following lunch, Kriska Transportation Group chief operating officer David Tumber will join Deloitte partner Ruby Williams for a fireside chat on managing through a recession.

Wrapping up the day will be a “talking trucking” panel moderated by John G. Smith, Newcom Media’s vice-president editorial. He’ll be drawing insights from Costello, Ontario Trucking Association president Stephen Laskowski, and Kriska Transportation Group president and CEO Mark Seymour.

The event is hosted at the Mississauga Grand Banquet & Event Center. For more information visit www.TruckloadBBB.com.