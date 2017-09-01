Burruss joins Blue Tree Systems

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Blue Tree Systems has appointed Christopher Burruss, former president of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), to its North American sales team.

Burruss will focus on working with North America’s largest fleets to promote Blue Tree’s platform, which provides an enterprise solution for trucks, reefers and dry trailers, all on the one platform. As the national accounts manager, Burruss will spearhead the strategy to implement ELD/HOS, reefer monitoring, driver performance scoring and fuel economy products in some of America’s largest fleets.

“I am delighted to join Blue Tree Systems, at a time when many tech-savvy fleets are switching to Blue Tree to access its game-changing solutions to the industry’s most significant challenges – attracting and retaining drivers, improving safety, complying with regulations, protecting cargo, increasing fleet productivity and saving money on fuel,” Burruss said.

“Chris’ deep wealth of knowledge and experience has made him a key addition to Blue Tree Systems,” added Tim Van Cleve, v.p. of sales, Blue Tree Systems NA. “We are delighted that he has taken the opportunity to help us realize the potential for Blue Tree in the North American market”.