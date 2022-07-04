BVD Group donates $10M to hospitals

BVD Group, a Brampton, Ont.-based transportation business, has donated $10 million to the William Osler Health System and William Osler Health System Foundation.

“All four of my kids and my nine grandchildren were born in Brampton and Etobicoke hospitals,” BVD Group CEO Bikram Dhillon said in a press release. “This community has given so much to my family, and this donation is the best way to give back, and touch everyone in the community. We will all need health care and there’s no better time to contribute — in whatever way we can — to help our hospitals. I hope others will step forward and support our hospitals; every dollar counts to ensure that our community has the health care it needs and deserves.”

The funds will go toward the most urgent equipment and redevelopment needs across Brampton Civic Hospital, Etobicoke General Hospital and Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness.

(Photo: William Osler Health System)

In March 2020, BVD Group donated $100,000 to the Health Care Heroes campaign, providing funds for Osler’s pandemic response and, most recently, the company was a presenting sponsor of Osler Foundation’s Holi Gala in support of Osler’s pandemic recovery.

Dhillon, his spouse Varinder Dhillon and BVD Group chief operating officer Chanvir Dhillon were present for the June 28 ceremony. Premier Doug Ford and local members of provincial parliament, including Health Minister Sylvia Jones and Treasury Board President Prabmeet Sarkaria, were also present, along with Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

“This incredible gift from the Dhillon family and BVD Group is a game changer for our communities,” Osler interim president and CEO Dr. Frank Martino said. “On behalf of Osler’s team of staff, physicians and volunteers who go beyond to serve our communities, we thank Bikram Dhillon, the Dhillon family, and BVD Group for supporting exceptional health care close to home.”