Canada Cartage partners with Praxair for Truckers Against Trafficking

TORONTO, Ont. – Canada Cartage, along with Praxair, announced this week that they will be educating their drivers and their communities across Canada in an effort to promote Truckers against Trafficking (TAT) – an initiative to educate, equip, empower and mobilize members of the trucking industry to combat domestic sex trafficking.

TAT recognizes that members of the trucking industry are invaluable in the fight against trafficking. As the eyes and ears of our nation’s highways, drivers are in a unique position to make a difference and stop traffickers who seek to exploit the transportation system for their personal gain.

Canada Cartage and Praxair will train drivers on this initiative throughout the month of September to equip their drivers with the knowledge they need to help combat this heinous crime. TAT training has resulted in a significant increase of reports of possible trafficking to the national hotline from truck drivers, which has resulted in victim recoveries and criminal arrests. Learn more by visiting www.truckersagainsttrafficking.org.