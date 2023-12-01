Canada establishing new Supply Chain Office

Canada is establishing a National Supply Chain Office to help respond to future supply chain disruptions like those that emerged during Covid-19.

The announcement comes just days after the U.S. launched a new Office of Multimodal Freight Infrastructure and Policy to oversee its freight network and supply chains.

The Canadian office will be led by Assistant Deputy Transport Minister Robert Dick and supported by a $27.2-million investment. And it was one of the central recommendations in a National Supply Chain Task Force report issued in October 2022.

(Photo: Port of Vancouver)

Related goals will include developing and implementing a National Supply Chain Strategy, helping the government respond to significant supply chain disruptions such as those relating to extreme weather and labor disputes, and help share data to guide policies and decisions.

“The strength of our transportation supply chains is directly related to the cost of living. The National Supply Chain Office will enhance the resilience, efficiency, and reliability of our transportation systems,” federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez said.

The National Supply Chain Task Force presented 21 actions to unclog Canada’s supply chain, focusing on priorities such as easing port congestion, addressing labor shortages, protecting border crossings and trade corridors from disruptions, and developing a national supply chain strategy.